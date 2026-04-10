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Panama-China Tension: Navigating Diplomatic Waters

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino seeks to ease tensions with China by downplaying the impact of vessel inspections. He clarifies that inspections of Panama-flagged ships in Chinese ports are routine and not politically motivated. This comes amidst legal disputes over port operations between Panama and Chinese firm CK Hutchison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:22 IST
Panama-China Tension: Navigating Diplomatic Waters
Jose Raul Mulino

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino has taken a diplomatic step to reduce escalating tensions with China. His remarks on Thursday aimed to defuse the situation, emphasizing that recent inspections of Panama-flagged vessels by Chinese authorities are standard global practice and not driven by political motives.

During his visit to Balboa port, Mulino expressed hopes for a quick resolution, wishing for normalized political relations with China. He reiterated Panama's commitment to verifying the basis for the inspections, adding that this scrutiny has similarly impacted other major shipping registries, such as Liberia and the Marshall Islands.

This conciliatory approach contrasts with recent statements by Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha, who attributed the increased inspections to a Panama Supreme Court ruling against CK Hutchison's port concessions. This legal battle has sparked broader geopolitical concerns and an arbitration case claiming over $2 billion in damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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