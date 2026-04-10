Unveiling the Web: Epstein's Connections Exposed

The U.S. Justice Department released a cache of documents unveiling Jeffrey Epstein's associations with numerous high-profile figures in politics, finance, academia, and business before and after his 2008 guilty plea for soliciting an underage girl. These documents provide fresh insights into Epstein's complex web of relationships.

Among the revelations are connections with Donald Trump, who allegedly socialized with Epstein extensively in the 1990s and 2000s, and former Prince Andrew, who reportedly sent classified information to Epstein. Bill Clinton also emerges in the documents, described as having flown on Epstein's plane several times.

The release of these documents has led to several high-stakes investigations and denials from influential figures accused of maintaining ties with Epstein. While many have acknowledged their association, they deny any knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities or involvement in any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)