Anthropic's AI Expansion: Eyeing Custom Chip Design Amid Chip Shortage

Anthropic, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence lab, is considering the possibility of designing its own chips, according to three sources. This move comes in response to a shortage of AI chips required for the development of more sophisticated AI systems.

The company has not yet committed to a specific design or assembled a dedicated team for the project, and could still opt to purchase AI chips instead. Anthropic declined to comment further on these developments.

Demand for Anthropic's AI model, Claude, has surged, boosting the company's run-rate revenue to over $30 billion. A notable partnership with Google and Broadcom highlights Anthropic's commitment to investing in U.S. computing infrastructure, reflecting a broader trend among tech companies like Meta and OpenAI in the AI chip domain.