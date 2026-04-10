Left Menu

Anthropic's AI Expansion: Eyeing Custom Chip Design Amid Chip Shortage

Anthropic, an AI lab, is considering designing its own chips due to a shortage of AI chips needed for advanced AI systems. Though plans are not finalized, Anthropic's expansion includes a partnership with Google and Broadcom. The company's AI model, Claude, is driving rapid revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 04:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 04:29 IST
Anthropic's AI Expansion: Eyeing Custom Chip Design Amid Chip Shortage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Anthropic, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence lab, is considering the possibility of designing its own chips, according to three sources. This move comes in response to a shortage of AI chips required for the development of more sophisticated AI systems.

The company has not yet committed to a specific design or assembled a dedicated team for the project, and could still opt to purchase AI chips instead. Anthropic declined to comment further on these developments.

Demand for Anthropic's AI model, Claude, has surged, boosting the company's run-rate revenue to over $30 billion. A notable partnership with Google and Broadcom highlights Anthropic's commitment to investing in U.S. computing infrastructure, reflecting a broader trend among tech companies like Meta and OpenAI in the AI chip domain.

TRENDING

1
Trump Challenges Iran's Control Over Hormuz Strait

Trump Challenges Iran's Control Over Hormuz Strait

 United States
2
Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

 United States
3
Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland

Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland

 South Korea
4
Meta Pulls Ads Amid Legal Battle Over Social Media Addiction Claims

Meta Pulls Ads Amid Legal Battle Over Social Media Addiction Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026