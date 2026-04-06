Pakistani Minister's Threat Sparks New Election Debate in Bengal
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's threat to target Kolkata has fueled a political battle in West Bengal, as the TMC challenges the BJP's stance on national security. The controversy has shaped the election discourse, with the TMC questioning the BJP's silence on the issue, leveraging it to counter BJP's narratives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bethuadahari | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's unexpected threat to target Kolkata has stirred West Bengal's political waters just weeks before the assembly polls.
This tactic allowed the Trinamool Congress to hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party by questioning the ruling party's emphasis on nationalism and security.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Prime Minister's silence during a recent rally, raising questions about how seriously national security is treated when faced with foreign threats. This issue has now become a significant narrative in the ongoing election campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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