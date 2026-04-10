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Historic Meeting: Taiwanese Opposition's Peace Mission to China

Taiwan's opposition leader, Cheng Li-wun of the Kuomintang party, met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. This significant meeting aims to promote dialogue between Taiwan and mainland China. Cheng's visit, ahead of US President Donald Trump's trip, underscores Taiwan Strait tensions amidst escalating international conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 09:31 IST
Historic Meeting: Taiwanese Opposition's Peace Mission to China
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Taiwan's opposition leader, Cheng Li-wun, in Beijing on Friday, paving the way for potential Taiwan-China dialogue as tensions rise.

Cheng's visit is timed strategically before U.S. President Donald Trump's scheduled trip, spotlighting Taiwan in upcoming international discussions. U.S. arms sales worth $11 billion to Taiwan, opposed by China, remain a contentious issue.

Cheng, underscoring a peace-driven agenda, supports the 1992 Consensus advocating a unified China, yet Taiwan's precarious geopolitical future hangs in the balance amidst bipartisan U.S. interventions.

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