Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Taiwan's opposition leader, Cheng Li-wun, in Beijing on Friday, paving the way for potential Taiwan-China dialogue as tensions rise.

Cheng's visit is timed strategically before U.S. President Donald Trump's scheduled trip, spotlighting Taiwan in upcoming international discussions. U.S. arms sales worth $11 billion to Taiwan, opposed by China, remain a contentious issue.

Cheng, underscoring a peace-driven agenda, supports the 1992 Consensus advocating a unified China, yet Taiwan's precarious geopolitical future hangs in the balance amidst bipartisan U.S. interventions.