Unlock Rewards with IndiGo and iPlanet's Latest Partnership

IndiGo, a leading airline in India, has announced a strategic partnership with iPlanet, a premium Apple partner, to enhance its customer loyalty program, IndiGo BluChip. This new collaboration allows members to earn rewards on purchases of Apple products through iPlanet's network, both online and at its retail locations across India.

Members can earn up to 30 IndiGo BluChips for every INR 100 spent on Apple devices like iPhones, MacBooks, and other accessories. The initiative reflects IndiGo's commitment to providing added value by rewarding loyal customers beyond their travel journeys, according to Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital & Information Officer at IndiGo.

Raakesh Ramanand, Managing Director at iPlanet, emphasizes that the partnership combines the attraction of Apple's premium products with meaningful customer rewards. The seamless integration into the existing IndiGo BluChip platform ensures customers can enjoy a rewarding and enriched experience with every Apple purchase.

(With inputs from agencies.)