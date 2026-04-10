Cross-Strait Peace Talks: Xi Meets Taiwan's KMT Leader
In a pivotal meeting, Xi Jinping and Taiwanese opposition leader Cheng Li-wun stressed the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait. As tensions escalate, Cheng's visit underscores the KMT's pro-mainland stance amid China's reunification efforts and the upcoming US arms deal with Taiwan.
- Country:
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun in Beijing, emphasizing that peace is a shared aspiration amid escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait. Cheng's visit, a significant diplomatic move, marks the first time a Kuomintang (KMT) chairperson has met with China's leadership in a decade, highlighting Beijing's ongoing campaign to reunite with Taiwan.
With US President Donald Trump slated to visit Beijing and potentially discuss Taiwan, Cheng reiterated the need for a harmonious future. She advocated for transcending political confrontation and fostering a mutually beneficial community with China, urging both sides to jointly strategize for conflict prevention.
The meeting is set against the backdrop of a substantial US arms sales package to Taiwan, a move condemned by China. Despite these tensions, Cheng's visit is framed as a 'journey of peace,' aligned with Taiwanese public opinion, the one-China principle, and opposition to Taiwan's independence.
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