Cross-Strait Peace Talks: Xi Meets Taiwan's KMT Leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun in Beijing, emphasizing that peace is a shared aspiration amid escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait. Cheng's visit, a significant diplomatic move, marks the first time a Kuomintang (KMT) chairperson has met with China's leadership in a decade, highlighting Beijing's ongoing campaign to reunite with Taiwan.

With US President Donald Trump slated to visit Beijing and potentially discuss Taiwan, Cheng reiterated the need for a harmonious future. She advocated for transcending political confrontation and fostering a mutually beneficial community with China, urging both sides to jointly strategize for conflict prevention.

The meeting is set against the backdrop of a substantial US arms sales package to Taiwan, a move condemned by China. Despite these tensions, Cheng's visit is framed as a 'journey of peace,' aligned with Taiwanese public opinion, the one-China principle, and opposition to Taiwan's independence.