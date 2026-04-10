Left Menu

Harshit: Celebrating the Richness of Indian Folk and Tribal Art

The 'Harshit' exhibition at Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery celebrates Indian folk and tribal art, organized by the UAE-based IFAC. Founded by Vidisha Pandey, it's their inaugural event in India. The exhibition includes award-winning artists and features art workshops and live demonstrations to honor these traditional art forms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:29 IST
Harshit: Celebrating the Richness of Indian Folk and Tribal Art
  • Country:
  • United States

'Harshit – Experience the Joy of Indian Arts' exhibition opened its doors on April 6 at the Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, marking its first showcase in India by the UAE-based Indian Folk Art Corridor (IFAC). Founded by Vidisha Pandey, IFAC aims to promote Indian folk, tribal, and traditional arts globally.

The event drew accolades from prominent figures including Padma Shri Anup Jalota and Hon. Minister Ashish Shelar, highlighting the significance of preserving and promoting India's rich art heritage. Jalota praised Pandey's initiative for offering a global platform to Indian artists, while Minister Shelar and actress Rupali Suri supported artisans through their art purchases.

The exhibition features state and national award-winning artists and includes a Pichwai art workshop led by a master artist. Live demonstrations of Tikuli, Jogi, Sohrai, and Pichwai art took place at Marine Drive, along with panel discussions aimed at deepening appreciation for these traditional art forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ghaziabad rape-murder of minor: SC lambasts state police and private hospitals for their ''complete indifference'' and ''insensitive approach''.

Ghaziabad rape-murder of minor: SC lambasts state police and private hospita...

 India
2
Chennai Metro's Expansion Chronicles: A Leader’s Journey and Vision

Chennai Metro's Expansion Chronicles: A Leader’s Journey and Vision

 India
3
SIR: UP adds 84.28 lakh voters in final list, total electorate crosses 13.39 crore, says Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa.

SIR: UP adds 84.28 lakh voters in final list, total electorate crosses 13.39...

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Plea on West Bengal Electoral Rolls

Supreme Court to Address Plea on West Bengal Electoral Rolls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026