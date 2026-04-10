Harshit: Celebrating the Richness of Indian Folk and Tribal Art

'Harshit – Experience the Joy of Indian Arts' exhibition opened its doors on April 6 at the Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, marking its first showcase in India by the UAE-based Indian Folk Art Corridor (IFAC). Founded by Vidisha Pandey, IFAC aims to promote Indian folk, tribal, and traditional arts globally.

The event drew accolades from prominent figures including Padma Shri Anup Jalota and Hon. Minister Ashish Shelar, highlighting the significance of preserving and promoting India's rich art heritage. Jalota praised Pandey's initiative for offering a global platform to Indian artists, while Minister Shelar and actress Rupali Suri supported artisans through their art purchases.

The exhibition features state and national award-winning artists and includes a Pichwai art workshop led by a master artist. Live demonstrations of Tikuli, Jogi, Sohrai, and Pichwai art took place at Marine Drive, along with panel discussions aimed at deepening appreciation for these traditional art forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)