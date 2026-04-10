Political Buzz: Shiv Sena's 'Operation Tiger' Debunked

Political circles in Maharashtra were rife with speculation concerning possible defections from Shiv Sena (UBT) to Eknath Shinde's faction. Despite the bubbling rumors, both factions issued denials, with Shinde dubbing the reports as baseless and sensationalized.

On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant, strongly reiterated their support for Uddhav Thackeray. Sawant went a step further, presenting a written guarantee in New Delhi to assure his continued allegiance.

Opposition leaders dismissed claims of 'Operation Tiger' designed to encourage defections, with NCP leader Anil Deshmukh stating that unity within Sena (UBT) made splits unlikely. As Maharashtra's political dynamics unfold, further developments remain under close watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)