Brazil-U.S. Unite Against Organized Crime
The Brazilian government plans to announce a joint initiative with the U.S. to combat organized crime. This collaboration focuses on integrating intelligence efforts and executing joint operations to stop illicit shipments of weapons and narcotics, enhancing the agenda between Brazilian President Lula and U.S. President Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:31 IST
The Brazilian Finance Ministry has revealed that the government will announce a Brazil-U.S. initiative to combat organized crime on Friday.
The collaboration aims to enhance intelligence integration and conduct joint operations targeting the interception of illegal shipments of arms and narcotics.
This initiative is part of a wider agenda involving Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump.
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