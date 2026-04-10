US Domestic News Insights: Trade, Safety, Diplomacy, and More

The U.S. Trade Court is set to examine the legality of a 10% global import tax imposed by the Trump administration, amidst criticism from Democratic-led states and small businesses. The decision could have broad implications for future tariff policy and international trade relations.

Ahead of Peru's presidential elections, the U.S. is fostering diplomatic efforts to renew ties with the country, seen as a key strategic partner for China. The U.S. aims to balance growing Chinese influence in mining and infrastructure sectors.

In response to a deadly collision, the U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on comprehensive aviation safety reforms next week. The proposed legislation includes mandatory collision-prevention technology installation on military and civilian aircraft by 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)