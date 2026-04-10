Massive Crowds Delay TVK Chief Vijay’s Campaign, Disappointing Fans

TVK chief Vijay's Assembly election campaign faced major delays due to overwhelming crowds, forcing him to skip his scheduled speech in Karaikudi, leaving fans and supporters waiting for hours under the scorching heat. Reports indicate that Vijay's entourage was delayed for over four hours from Madurai to Karaikudi.

Thousands of people had gathered near the Devar statue, anticipating Vijay's address. Despite enduring harsh conditions, the fans were only met with a brief appearance due to police time constraints. Some supporters expressed deep disappointment and alleged political interference by the ruling party to silence Vijay.

Facing a challenging constituency, emotions ran high among attendees. While some were sympathetic to the unexpected delay, others criticized the long wait without a speech. Nevertheless, loyalists reaffirmed their commitment to the party ahead of the 2026 elections, valuing the mere sight of their leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)