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High-Stakes Peace Talks in Islamabad: US and Iran Aim to End Conflict

US Vice President JD Vance travels to Pakistan for crucial peace talks with Iran, aimed at ending ongoing hostilities. Security is tight in Islamabad, with stringent measures to ensure delegate safety. The talks are poised to impact international diplomacy and West Asia's security situation, against a backdrop of escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:40 IST
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Islamabad: US and Iran Aim to End Conflict
US Vice President
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

US Vice President JD Vance departed for Pakistan on Friday to engage in pivotal peace talks with Iran, despite uncertainties about the Iranian delegation's arrival in Islamabad, the meeting venue under strict security protocols.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a two-week ceasefire, anticipating that US-Iran negotiations on April 10 would bring resolution. Vance expressed optimism about the discourse, aligning with US intentions to engage constructively if Iran does so in good faith.

The geopolitical landscape intensified as Israel's actions in Lebanon were cited as potential deal-breakers by Iran. This has heightened global scrutiny, with Islamabad preparing robustly to host the dialog, focusing on substantial security concerns amid this high-stakes diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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