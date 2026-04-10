High-Stakes Peace Talks in Islamabad: US and Iran Aim to End Conflict

US Vice President JD Vance departed for Pakistan on Friday to engage in pivotal peace talks with Iran, despite uncertainties about the Iranian delegation's arrival in Islamabad, the meeting venue under strict security protocols.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a two-week ceasefire, anticipating that US-Iran negotiations on April 10 would bring resolution. Vance expressed optimism about the discourse, aligning with US intentions to engage constructively if Iran does so in good faith.

The geopolitical landscape intensified as Israel's actions in Lebanon were cited as potential deal-breakers by Iran. This has heightened global scrutiny, with Islamabad preparing robustly to host the dialog, focusing on substantial security concerns amid this high-stakes diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)