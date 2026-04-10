Nepal's Cabinet Grows: New Ministers Join the Fold

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah took a significant step on Friday by expanding his Cabinet with two new members.

At a ceremony held at the president's office, President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to Gauri Kumari Yadav and Ramji Yadav, both from the Rastraiya Swatantra Party. Gauri Kumari Yadav has been appointed as the Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, while Ramji Yadav has taken over as Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security.

This expansion brings the total number of Cabinet members to 16, following Shah's induction as the prime minister last month, a role he assumed after the previous government's collapse triggered by an unexpected youth movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)