Left Menu

Nepal's Cabinet Grows: New Ministers Join the Fold

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah expanded his Cabinet with two new ministers. Gauri Kumari Yadav is appointed as Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, and Ramji Yadav as Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, increasing the Cabinet to 16 members after the Oli government's collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:35 IST
Nepal's Cabinet Grows: New Ministers Join the Fold
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah took a significant step on Friday by expanding his Cabinet with two new members.

At a ceremony held at the president's office, President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to Gauri Kumari Yadav and Ramji Yadav, both from the Rastraiya Swatantra Party. Gauri Kumari Yadav has been appointed as the Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, while Ramji Yadav has taken over as Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security.

This expansion brings the total number of Cabinet members to 16, following Shah's induction as the prime minister last month, a role he assumed after the previous government's collapse triggered by an unexpected youth movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Energy Challenges: India’s LNG Strategy Amidst West Asia Tensions

Navigating Energy Challenges: India’s LNG Strategy Amidst West Asia Tensions

 India
2
South Africa's AI Leap: A Bold Vision for Innovation

South Africa's AI Leap: A Bold Vision for Innovation

 Global
3
Rising Golf Stars Push for Glory at The Masters

Rising Golf Stars Push for Glory at The Masters

 Global
4
Inflation Surge Hits U.S. Economy Amid Middle East Conflict

Inflation Surge Hits U.S. Economy Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026