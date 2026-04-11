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Tragedy on the Yamuna: Boat Capsizes in Vrindavan, Claims 10 Lives

A pilgrimage to Vrindavan turned tragic for families from Ludhiana and Jagraon when their boat capsized in the Yamuna River, resulting in 10 fatalities, 22 injuries, and five missing persons. Punjab's Chief Minister reached out to Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, offering support as rescue efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:12 IST
Tragedy on the Yamuna: Boat Capsizes in Vrindavan, Claims 10 Lives
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A pilgrimage aimed at spiritual fulfillment took a tragic turn when a boat carrying tourists from Punjab capsized in the Yamuna River at Vrindavan. The incident left 10 people dead, 22 injured, and five missing, with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann offering complete support to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart.

The disaster unfolded near the Kesi Ghat on Friday when a boat, carrying over 32 tourists, collided with a pontoon drum. Rescue operations, involving police, disaster response forces, and local divers, are underway to locate the missing individuals.

The Ludhiana administration has initiated control rooms and is coordinating with Vrindavan authorities to aid the victims. Union and state leaders expressed their condolences, lamenting the loss of lives during what was intended to be a devotional journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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