Thrilling Victory for Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals showcased a commendable innings, setting up an imposing total of 202 runs in their match against a formidable opponent.

Prominent contributions came from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 78, and Dhruv Jurel, remaining unbeaten at 81. Their partnership was instrumental in the Royals' overall performance.

Bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya challenged the batting side, taking crucial wickets. However, the Royals' determination ensured they reached a robust score to challenge the opposition.