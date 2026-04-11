Thrilling Victory for Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals put up a strong performance with significant contributions from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel, leading the team to a total of 202 runs in 18 overs. Despite challenges from the opposition bowlers, especially Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya, the Royals secured a competitive score.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Royals showcased a commendable innings, setting up an imposing total of 202 runs in their match against a formidable opponent.
Prominent contributions came from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 78, and Dhruv Jurel, remaining unbeaten at 81. Their partnership was instrumental in the Royals' overall performance.
Bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya challenged the batting side, taking crucial wickets. However, the Royals' determination ensured they reached a robust score to challenge the opposition.