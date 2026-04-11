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Royal Flurry: Rajasthan Royals Chase Down Bengaluru's Mighty Total with Style

Rajasthan Royals clinched a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, led by powerful fifties from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel. Chasing Bengaluru's 201, the duo's explosive partnership ensured a win with two overs to spare, despite efforts by Krunal Pandya to contain them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:09 IST
Royal Flurry: Rajasthan Royals Chase Down Bengaluru's Mighty Total with Style
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Rajasthan Royals secured a commanding win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Friday's IPL clash, thanks to stellar performances from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel. The batsmen delivered blistering fifties that anchored an impressive chase.

Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar led from the front with a valiant 63, helping his side set a formidable target of 201 for 8, aided by useful contributions from Virat Kohli, Romario Shepherd, and Venkatesh Iyer.

Despite Krunal Pandya's efforts to stem the flow of runs, the Royals marched to victory with Jurel and Sooryavanshi's partnership, complemented by Ravindra Jadeja's solid support, sealing the chase in 18 overs.

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