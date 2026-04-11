Haryana Prepares for Farmer Protests Amid Crop Procurement Dispute

The Haryana police are gearing up for the upcoming Samyukt Kisan Morcha protest on April 11, with extensive law and order measures in place across the state. According to an official statement, a high-level meeting chaired by Director General of Police Ajay Singhal emphasized the need for readiness against potential disruptions by anti-social elements.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has highlighted grievances regarding new conditions in crop procurement, prompting the announcement of road blockades in Moga. Opposition parties allege that the state government has imposed various conditions on farmers' crop sales. Meanwhile, Singhal has instructed police to enhance their intelligence networks and prepare effective strategies.

ADGP Sanjay Kumar has ordered a strong police presence at protest sites to ensure peace and uninterrupted traffic flow. Officers have been urged to engage in dialogues with farmers, focusing on resolving issues through communication and maintaining smooth operations in mandis during the critical crop procurement period.