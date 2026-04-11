Funding Roadblocks Stifle Trump's Gaza Peace Initiative

Despite ambitious funding pledges exceeding $17 billion for Gaza's reconstruction, sources report that Donald Trump's Board of Peace has received only a minimal fraction of those funds. This shortfall is obstructing efforts to implement the U.S. president's plans for the Palestinian enclave's redevelopment and governance restructuring.

Marked by significant regional turbulence due to recent U.S.-Israeli military operations, the efforts to disarm Hamas and initiate Gaza's reconstruction face additional challenges. Only three countries, including the UAE, Morocco, and the U.S., have contributed funds thus far. Amid the Iran conflict's instability, the operational effectiveness of the Board and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza remains severely constrained.

Hamas has expressed readiness to transfer governance authority to the NCAG. However, continued financial and security obstacles hinder progress, with the ceasefire's sustainability being jeopardized by unresolved disarmament negotiations. Observers express concern that delays may lead to renewed hostilities, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza where the need for substantial rebuilding persists.