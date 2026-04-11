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Modi Promises Uniform Civil Code Implementation in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ramped up BJP's identity and anti-infiltration platform in West Bengal, pledging to implement the Uniform Civil Code to break the alleged cycle of 'appeasement politics'. He accused TMC of encouraging vote-bank politics and vowed to protect Bengal's identity, highlighting issues of violence and economic regression under TMC rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jangipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:25 IST
Modi Promises Uniform Civil Code Implementation in West Bengal
BJP
  • Country:
  • India

At a rally in Jangipur, West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified BJP's stance on identity and infiltration issues, pledging to implement the Uniform Civil Code to counter what he termed as 'appeasement politics'.

Modi accused the ruling TMC of depending on infiltrators, highlighting a demographic shift and alleging a betrayal of Bengal's identity. He painted the upcoming assembly elections as a defining moment for the state's future.

Further criticizing the TMC's governance, Modi cited declining economic indicators and incidents of violence, asserting that TMC had replicated the politics of intimidation that marked the previous Left Front rule, and pledging accountability if BJP came to power.

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