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Political Storm Brews Over Capital Relocation Plans in Mizoram

The Mizo National Front accuses the Lalduhoma government of planning to shift Mizoram's capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl. This claim, made during Aizawl Municipal Corporation election campaigns, sparked controversy and drew criticism from opposition figures. The government refutes the allegations, stating its intention to establish a 'peace city' in Thenzawl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:39 IST
Political Storm Brews Over Capital Relocation Plans in Mizoram
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  • India

The Mizo National Front has stirred political tension by alleging that the ruling Lalduhoma government intends to move Mizoram's capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl. The accusations emerged during the Aizawl Municipal Corporation election campaign, with MNF youth wing president Robert Romawia Royte at the forefront.

Royte claims this significant move, which involves relocating the power seat, has already reached the funding stage without consulting crucial stakeholders like NGOs and churches, which he describes as deeply insulting to Aizawl residents.

In response, Chief Minister Lalduhoma rebutted these claims, clarifying that the plan focused on creating a 'peace city' in Thenzawl to help decongest the capital, Aizawl.

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