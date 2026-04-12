Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace Amid US-Israel Tensions

Pope Leo XIV, in a forceful address, criticized the ongoing US-Israel war in Iran, denouncing it as a 'delusion of omnipotence.'

Conducting a service at St. Peter's Basilica, Leo called for political leaders to cease hostilities and engage in peace talks, while also chastising the misuse of religious doctrine in justifying war efforts.

In a pointed message, Leo urged global citizens to pray for peace and demanded an end to the conflict, emphasizing the need to break what he called the 'demonic cycle of evil.'

(With inputs from agencies.)