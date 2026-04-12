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Diplomatic Dialogue in the Desert: Strengthening India-UAE Ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with UAE Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, discussing regional dynamics and implications. Jaishankar expressed appreciation for UAE's support to the Indian community and confidence in the growth of the India-UAE partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:40 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue in the Desert: Strengthening India-UAE Ties
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In a significant diplomatic engagement, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with UAE Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. The meeting focused on the evolving regional dynamics and their broader implications.

Jaishankar, on the final leg of a four-day visit encompassing Mauritius and the UAE, shared insights about the regional situation and expressed gratitude for the UAE's leadership in supporting the Indian community in the Gulf region.

The minister underscored the importance of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and conveyed his confidence in its continued prosperity and development, following a productive visit to Mauritius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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