Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Ploy to Trifurcate West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday leveled serious allegations against the central government, claiming the BJP has plans to implement a delimitation exercise aimed at dividing the state into three regions.

She expressed concerns over the possible merger of areas with neighboring states, suggesting significant challenges for the Bengali population in these regions. Banerjee further alleged a massive financial scheme involving a purported Rs 1,000-crore deal to usurp her party from government.

Moreover, Banerjee criticized the BJP for disrespecting women during security checks and accused them of electoral malpractices, including bribing voters and manipulating electoral processes. She urged vigilance against these efforts, highlighting recent poll violations as precedence.