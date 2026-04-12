Stalemate in Islamabad: Unyielding Stands Define US-Iran Peace Talks

In a statement on Sunday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed cautious optimism regarding the ongoing peace negotiations between Iran and the United States, despite their temporary stalemate. She emphasized that resolving such complex conflicts requires time and commitment.

The discussions, which took place over 21 hours in Islamabad, failed to yield an agreement, primarily due to Iran's refusal to abandon its nuclear program—a point stressed by US Vice President JD Vance. Amidst the growing global energy crisis, Mufti praised Iran's resolute stance against US expectations.

Highlighting the geopolitical stakes, Mufti noted that the world yearns for successful dialogue and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is critical for global energy traffic. On X, she criticized US President Trump's perceived underestimation of Iran's resilience, citing past misjudgments.