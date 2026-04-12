Left Menu

Harinarayan Rajbhar: A Political Journey Remembered

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Harinarayan Rajbhar passed away at the age of 76 in Lucknow. A prominent BJP leader, Rajbhar had been a two-time MLA and a Member of Parliament. He was known for his contributions in state governments under various leaders and leaves behind a large family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:09 IST
Harinarayan Rajbhar: A Political Journey Remembered
  • Country:
  • India

Harinarayan Rajbhar, a former minister in Uttar Pradesh and a key BJP figure, passed away at the age of 76. According to his family, he was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow after experiencing breathing difficulties. Rajbhar's political career was marked by significant victories.

Having secured the Siyar Assembly seat twice, in 1991 and 1996, Rajbhar managed to defeat the seasoned Samajwadi Party leader Sharda Nand Anchal. His political journey also saw him serve as a Member of Parliament for the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency in 2014.

During his time as an MLA, Rajbhar held the position of minister of state under the leadership of Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, and Rajnath Singh. His passing is a significant loss to his family, including his wife, three sons, and five daughters, and the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guiding Light: Dr. B R Ambedkar's Enduring Legacy in Modern India

Guiding Light: Dr. B R Ambedkar's Enduring Legacy in Modern India

 India
2
Shadowed Justice: European Court Shields Nirav Modi's Case

Shadowed Justice: European Court Shields Nirav Modi's Case

 India
3
Greenland's Diplomatic Pivot Under New Foreign Minister

Greenland's Diplomatic Pivot Under New Foreign Minister

 Denmark
4
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: A New Era of Eco-Friendly Development

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: A New Era of Eco-Friendly Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026