Harinarayan Rajbhar: A Political Journey Remembered

Harinarayan Rajbhar, a former minister in Uttar Pradesh and a key BJP figure, passed away at the age of 76. According to his family, he was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow after experiencing breathing difficulties. Rajbhar's political career was marked by significant victories.

Having secured the Siyar Assembly seat twice, in 1991 and 1996, Rajbhar managed to defeat the seasoned Samajwadi Party leader Sharda Nand Anchal. His political journey also saw him serve as a Member of Parliament for the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency in 2014.

During his time as an MLA, Rajbhar held the position of minister of state under the leadership of Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, and Rajnath Singh. His passing is a significant loss to his family, including his wife, three sons, and five daughters, and the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)