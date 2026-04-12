Bengal's Unyielding Spirit: Banerjee's Defiance Against BJP

On Sunday, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee launched a verbal attack on the BJP, comparing them to the infamous British figures General Dyer and Lord Curzon. Speaking at a rally in Saptagram, Hooghly, Banerjee declared that Bengal will not succumb to dominance from Delhi, emphasizing the state's indomitable spirit.

Banerjee recalled the historical resilience of Bengal, noting how even colonial powers found it challenging to subjugate the region, ultimately relocating India's capital from Kolkata to Delhi. He called upon the proud heritage of Bengal, vowing that the state would remain under local leadership, and warned the BJP of impending electoral repercussions.

The leader highlighted the TMC's welfare initiative 'Lakshmir Bhandar', contrasting it with the BJP's unmet promises in other states. Asserting the importance of women voters in the upcoming assembly elections, Banerjee urged party workers to remain vigilant to ensure transparency during the vote counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)