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Bengal's Unyielding Spirit: Banerjee's Defiance Against BJP

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP, likening them to historical oppressors, and asserted that Bengal will not be ruled by external forces. He highlighted the state's resilient spirit and the TMC's welfare schemes, urging vigilance during the upcoming elections to ensure fair play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:54 IST
Bengal's Unyielding Spirit: Banerjee's Defiance Against BJP
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee launched a verbal attack on the BJP, comparing them to the infamous British figures General Dyer and Lord Curzon. Speaking at a rally in Saptagram, Hooghly, Banerjee declared that Bengal will not succumb to dominance from Delhi, emphasizing the state's indomitable spirit.

Banerjee recalled the historical resilience of Bengal, noting how even colonial powers found it challenging to subjugate the region, ultimately relocating India's capital from Kolkata to Delhi. He called upon the proud heritage of Bengal, vowing that the state would remain under local leadership, and warned the BJP of impending electoral repercussions.

The leader highlighted the TMC's welfare initiative 'Lakshmir Bhandar', contrasting it with the BJP's unmet promises in other states. Asserting the importance of women voters in the upcoming assembly elections, Banerjee urged party workers to remain vigilant to ensure transparency during the vote counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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