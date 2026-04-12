US Navy to Blockade Hormuz Amid US-Iran Tensions
US President Donald Trump announced a US Navy blockade in the Strait of Hormuz following failed peace talks with Iran in Pakistan. While the US demands assurances against Iran's nuclear ambitions, Iran seeks toll rights for ship passage. Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict has severely impacted regional stability and economics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
The US is stepping up its maneuvers around the Strait of Hormuz, as President Donald Trump declared an imminent naval blockade to clamp down on any ship traffic following a breakdown in peace negotiations with Iran in Islamabad.
The failed talks between US and Iranian delegates, including Vice President JD Vance and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, have left the current fragile ceasefire in jeopardy.
Regional powers like Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey continue to seek diplomatic solutions to ease tensions, amid Israel's financial toll from the ongoing Iran war, estimated at $11.5 billion.
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