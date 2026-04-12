US Navy to Blockade Hormuz Amid US-Iran Tensions

The US is stepping up its maneuvers around the Strait of Hormuz, as President Donald Trump declared an imminent naval blockade to clamp down on any ship traffic following a breakdown in peace negotiations with Iran in Islamabad.

The failed talks between US and Iranian delegates, including Vice President JD Vance and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, have left the current fragile ceasefire in jeopardy.

Regional powers like Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey continue to seek diplomatic solutions to ease tensions, amid Israel's financial toll from the ongoing Iran war, estimated at $11.5 billion.