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South Africa Remembers: Asha Bhosle's Timeless Melodies and Historic Concert

South African fans pay tribute to Asha Bhosle, a legendary Bollywood singer who passed away at 92. Known for her unique style and voice, Bhosle's 2016 concert in South Africa was a landmark event, uniting communities and bridging cultural divides after decades of apartheid-imposed separation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:43 IST
South Africa Remembers: Asha Bhosle's Timeless Melodies and Historic Concert
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Music enthusiasts in South Africa mourn the loss of Asha Bhosle, a luminary of Bollywood, who passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Bhosle, a dominant figure in the music industry for over seven decades, died due to multi-organ failure after being hospitalized for chest infection and exhaustion.

Asha Bhosle's 2016 concert in South Africa, which had been delayed by apartheid for a quarter of a century, became a significant cultural event. Thousands of fans from across the nation gathered to witness her performance in Johannesburg and Durban, commemorating a historic occasion that fulfilled a long-held dream for many.

The tour, billed as Bhosle's 'Farewell Tour,' showcased her versatile musical prowess and served as a cultural bridge. It was a homecoming for the Indian diaspora in South Africa, reconnecting them with ancestral roots through Bollywood music. The community now remembers Bhosle's legacy as an indelible part of their cultural history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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