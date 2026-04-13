BJP Leader Counters Mamata Banerjee's Claims on Delimitation

In a sharp counter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP dismissed her claim that the Delimitation Bill would "divide Bengal." Adhikari accused Banerjee of lacking substantial issues ahead of the 2026 State Assembly elections, pointing to concerns like women's safety and unemployment.

Banerjee alleged the government is hastily pushing the Delimitation Bill amid ongoing elections without sufficient debate or consultation. She argued the bill, a move to increase Lok Sabha seats, was intended to fracture Bengal and implement the NRC, remarks she made at a rally in Keshiary.

The Parliament's upcoming special session, from April 16, will focus on amending the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, linking women's reservation to census and delimitation. The amendment, reliant on 2011 census data, might raise Lok Sabha seats to 816. Two major bills, including a separate Delimitation Bill, need constitutional amendment approval to proceed. Notably, OBC reservation remains unaddressed, while SC/ST quotas persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)