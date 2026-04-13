RSS Chief Advocates Spiritual Wisdom as India's Resilience Anchor

During a seven-day ritual in Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the role of India's spiritual heritage in weathering modern global challenges. Speaking at the Shri Majjinendra Panchkalyaneshwar Pratishtha Mahotsav, Bhagwat credited the nation's resilience to the spiritual wisdom passed down by saints.

Bhagwat remarked, "Whenever a crisis looms on the global stage, India emerges as a guiding force." He attributed this ability to the profound, time-tested spiritual insights that form the core of India's cultural fabric, even as materialistic forces sweep the world.

Emphasizing the transformative power of spiritual teachings, Bhagwat called on citizens to internalize saintly guidance in daily life. He affirmed that societal change begins when spiritual teachings shape domestic and community practices, reiterating a transformative vision for modern India rooted in ancient wisdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)