Stock Markets Rally as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz

The S&P 500 and the tech-focused Nasdaq reached historic highs on Friday, accompanied by a significant rise in the Dow, as investors responded positively to Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz. This development comes amid a temporary truce involving Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah, fostering hopes of peace negotiations.

The reopening of this critical oil passageway led to an 11% drop in oil prices, reducing inflationary pressures. James Reilly from Capital Economics highlighted the move as crucial for normalizing transit through the strategic waterway, but noted limitations in its current scope.

Market optimism extended to airline and cruise stocks, with American Airlines and United Airlines experiencing gains of over 7%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite continued its upward trajectory, poised for a record-long winning streak since 1992, although shipping challenges remain in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)