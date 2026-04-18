Tragic Double Homicide in South Delhi: A Family Torn Apart by Financial Dispute

In a tragic incident in South Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, a father and his son were found brutally stabbed to death on Friday. The tragic event stemmed from a financial dispute, according to police sources.

The victims, identified as Rakesh Sood and his son Karan Sood, were discovered in a pool of blood outside their residence. They were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Preliminary investigations revealed that the altercation was linked to Karan's involvement in his father's property business.

CCTV footage is currently being reviewed to track down the attackers, as police suspect the involvement of more than two assailants. The accused, whose identity has been determined, remains on the run as police continue their efforts to apprehend them.

(With inputs from agencies.)