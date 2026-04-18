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Crackdown on Notorious Drug Peddler in Jammu and Kashmir

Mehraj Din, a notorious drug peddler from Bhaderwah, has been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act and lodged in Udhampur district jail. The detention is part of an ongoing effort by Jammu and Kashmir police to combat narcotics trafficking. Din has a history of repeated drug-related offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 00:58 IST
Crackdown on Notorious Drug Peddler in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the fight against drug trafficking, police have detained a well-known drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

The accused, identified as Mehraj Din from Masjid Mohalla in Bhaderwah, was apprehended due to his ongoing involvement in narcotics offenses. Authorities have confirmed that Din has faced six previous cases in connection with drug peddling.

A detailed dossier outlining his criminal activities enabled the Jammu divisional commissioner to issue a detention order. Din is now held in Udhampur district jail, as police vow to continue their stringent measures against drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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