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France and UK Lead Conference for Safe Passage in Strait of Hormuz

France and the UK are organizing a conference focused on restoring navigation freedom in the Strait of Hormuz. President Macron emphasized the mission's defensive nature, involving multiple countries committed to peaceful collaboration, aiming to launch when feasible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:38 IST
France and UK Lead Conference for Safe Passage in Strait of Hormuz
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France and the United Kingdom are spearheading efforts to ensure safe passage through the crucial maritime route of the Strait of Hormuz. President Emmanuel Macron announced plans for an international conference to address this issue.

Emphasizing peace and defense, Macron highlighted the collaborative nature of the mission, which seeks to include multiple willing nations to maintain safe and open navigation routes.

Although the mission is positioned defensively, its deployment will depend on the prevailing situation in the region, with the ultimate goal of fostering a non-combative environment for passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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