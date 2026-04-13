Pope Leo Slams Neocolonial Powers Amid Rising Tensions

Pope Leo strongly condemned neocolonial powers for breaching international law during a speech on his Africa tour. His remarks came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the leader of the 1.4-billion-member Church.

Addressing leaders in Algeria, the first U.S. pope urged the creation of societies rooted in justice and solidarity. He stressed the urgency of this message in light of continuous international law violations and neocolonial tendencies.

'Today, this is more urgent than ever,' Leo stated, calling for concerted efforts to counteract these global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)