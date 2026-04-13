Left Menu

Pope Leo Slams Neocolonial Powers Amid Rising Tensions

Pope Leo delivered a powerful speech criticizing neocolonial powers for violating international law during his Africa tour. This criticism came shortly after a direct attack from U.S. President Donald Trump. In Algeria, Pope Leo promoted building societies based on justice and solidarity amidst ongoing global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:48 IST
Pope Leo Slams Neocolonial Powers Amid Rising Tensions
Pope Leo
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Pope Leo strongly condemned neocolonial powers for breaching international law during a speech on his Africa tour. His remarks came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the leader of the 1.4-billion-member Church.

Addressing leaders in Algeria, the first U.S. pope urged the creation of societies rooted in justice and solidarity. He stressed the urgency of this message in light of continuous international law violations and neocolonial tendencies.

'Today, this is more urgent than ever,' Leo stated, calling for concerted efforts to counteract these global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robots Steal the Show at Hong Kong Expo

Robots Steal the Show at Hong Kong Expo

 Global
2
Streamlining Industry Approvals: Andhra Pradesh's Deregulation Drive

Streamlining Industry Approvals: Andhra Pradesh's Deregulation Drive

 India
3
Bahrain Protests Against Drone Attacks from Iraq

Bahrain Protests Against Drone Attacks from Iraq

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Green Energy Surge: New Pumped Storage Project Unveiled

Maharashtra's Green Energy Surge: New Pumped Storage Project Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026