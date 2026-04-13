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Political Storm: Rahul Gandhi vs. Assam CM Sarma in Vendetta Politics Showdown

The BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of engaging in vendetta politics against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, following Gandhi's accusations of corruption against Sarma. The BJP claims Gandhi used fake documents for a 'political assassination', while Gandhi insists on holding Sarma accountable for alleged abuses of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:19 IST
Political Storm: Rahul Gandhi vs. Assam CM Sarma in Vendetta Politics Showdown
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  • India

The BJP swiftly countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing Gandhi of practicing 'vendetta politics' through fabricated documents. This comes after Gandhi labeled Sarma as the 'most corrupt' official, citing alleged misuse of state machinery.

Rahul Gandhi, supporting the AICC's media head Pawan Khera, vowed not to succumb to intimidation. Khera earlier alleged undisclosed foreign assets held by Sarma's wife, which were said to be absent in the CM's election affidavit. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla branded these documents as fake and politically motivated.

Poonawalla further accused Gandhi of harboring a 'vendetta mindset' against Assam, citing past incidents as evidence. The BJP called for Gandhi to address alleged links between Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and 'enemies of Assam'. Amidst heated exchange, Gandhi maintained his stance, supporting transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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