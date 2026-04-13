Amit Shah's Promise: A BJP-led Change in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday confidently asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in West Bengal, citing electoral roll issues and a strong anti-infiltration stance as key concerns for the upcoming assembly polls.

In a roadshow on Monday in Durgapur, part of the Paschim Bardhaman district, Shah directly addressed allegations of political violence under CM Mamata Banerjee's leadership, holding her and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, accountable for unrest.

Highlighting the importance of a clean voter list, Shah emphasized the BJP's commitment to expel infiltrators and criticized Banerjee for obstructing fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, promising swift action if the BJP assumes power.