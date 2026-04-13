Left Menu

Amit Shah's Promise: A BJP-led Change in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence in the BJP winning the upcoming West Bengal elections. Addressing issues of electoral rolls and political violence, Shah criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her handling of infiltrators. He promoted BJP's agenda for a corruption-free and employment-driven state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durgapur | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:10 IST
Amit Shah's Promise: A BJP-led Change in West Bengal
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday confidently asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in West Bengal, citing electoral roll issues and a strong anti-infiltration stance as key concerns for the upcoming assembly polls.

In a roadshow on Monday in Durgapur, part of the Paschim Bardhaman district, Shah directly addressed allegations of political violence under CM Mamata Banerjee's leadership, holding her and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, accountable for unrest.

Highlighting the importance of a clean voter list, Shah emphasized the BJP's commitment to expel infiltrators and criticized Banerjee for obstructing fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, promising swift action if the BJP assumes power.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Conspiracy: External Elements Behind IMT-Manesar Protests

Unveiling the Conspiracy: External Elements Behind IMT-Manesar Protests

 India
2
Enforcement Directorate arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel under PMLA in West Bengal coal 'scam' case: Officials.

Enforcement Directorate arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel under PMLA in ...

 India
3
Pachpadra Set to Shine: PM Modi's Inauguration of India's First Petrochemical Complex

Pachpadra Set to Shine: PM Modi's Inauguration of India's First Petrochemica...

 India
4
Stalin accuses BJP-led Centre of 'secretively' working towards delimitation; amendment over women's quota, alleges conspiracy.

Stalin accuses BJP-led Centre of 'secretively' working towards delimitation;...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026