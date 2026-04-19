Vijay's Political Maneuver in Edappadi: Support for Independent Candidate
Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, TVK, endorses K Premakumar, an independent candidate, ahead of the April 23 elections in Edappadi. This move follows the rejection of TVK's original candidate. Vijay's message urges voters to back Premakumar and suggests it is a response to political challenges.
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Vijay, a prominent actor who has transitioned into politics, has officially declared support for independent candidate K Premakumar in the upcoming assembly elections in the high-stakes Edappadi constituency.
Through a social media announcement, Vijay advocated for Premakumar, his former fan club administrator, describing him as the party's "candidate in spirit" after TVK's own nominee was disqualified by the Election Commission on technical grounds.
The Edappadi Assembly constituency, known for its Vanniayar majority and political loyalty to former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, is now seeing a new wave of support driven by Vijay's strategic political move.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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