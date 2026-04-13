Iran Open to New Peace Talks Amid US Blockade
Iran expresses willingness to enter peace talks with the US under certain conditions amidst a US blockade of Iranian ports. Both nations hold each other responsible for failed talks as tensions rise. Iran's envoy stresses readiness for both diplomacy and war in the volatile region.
- Country:
- India
Iran has signaled its readiness to resume peace discussions with the United States, provided the US ceases its 'unlawful demands' and meets Tehran's terms. This comes as Washington implements a blockade of Iranian ports, heightening tensions between the two nations.
The recent round of talks in Pakistan concluded without resolution, with Iran and the US blaming each other for the deadlock. Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali emphasized Iran's preparedness for any scenario, whether diplomatic or military.
Amid the unfolding situation, Iran maintains the Strait of Hormuz as part of its territorial waters and plans to introduce new passage regulations soon, while international attention watches closely, including India's vested interests in regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Iran
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- peace talks
- blockade
- nuclear issue
- Strait of Hormuz
- diplomacy
- tensions
- Tehran
- Trump
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