President Murmu Highlights Vision for AIIMS Rajkot at First Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Gujarat for a three-day visit, receiving a warm welcome at Ahmedabad Airport from Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, among other dignitaries.

During her visit, President Murmu presided over the inaugural convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rajkot on Monday. She commended the establishment of several AIIMS across the nation, emphasizing their significance in providing affordable world-class tertiary healthcare, advancing medical education, and fostering research and innovation. She pointed out that AIIMS institutions are crucial in shaping national health policies and public health initiatives.

The President praised the commitment of AIIMS Rajkot to innovative research and patient care, acknowledging its journey ahead in the realms of medical education, research, and service. She urged policymakers to address regional health challenges, stressing the importance of good governance and transparency from the institutional outset for long-term impact.