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President Murmu Highlights Vision for AIIMS Rajkot at First Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu visited Gujarat, where she was warmly welcomed by prominent officials. She addressed the first convocation of AIIMS Rajkot, highlighting the institution's critical role in healthcare and education. President Murmu emphasized the need for good governance to tackle regional health challenges effectively at AIIMS Rajkot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:07 IST
President Murmu Highlights Vision for AIIMS Rajkot at First Convocation
President Murmu arrives in Gujarat on a three-day visit (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Gujarat for a three-day visit, receiving a warm welcome at Ahmedabad Airport from Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, among other dignitaries.

During her visit, President Murmu presided over the inaugural convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rajkot on Monday. She commended the establishment of several AIIMS across the nation, emphasizing their significance in providing affordable world-class tertiary healthcare, advancing medical education, and fostering research and innovation. She pointed out that AIIMS institutions are crucial in shaping national health policies and public health initiatives.

The President praised the commitment of AIIMS Rajkot to innovative research and patient care, acknowledging its journey ahead in the realms of medical education, research, and service. She urged policymakers to address regional health challenges, stressing the importance of good governance and transparency from the institutional outset for long-term impact.

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