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NATO Allies Resist Trump's Blockade Strategy

NATO members refuse to join U.S. President Trump's blockade of Iranian ports, maintaining their stance for intervention only when hostilities end. This decision could escalate tensions with Trump, who seeks commitments for securing the Strait of Hormuz. Diplomats suggest a multinational mission for navigation safety post-conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:19 IST
NATO Allies Resist Trump's Blockade Strategy
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NATO allies have announced their refusal to join President Trump's proposed blockade of Iranian ports, a decision likely to heighten tensions within the alliance. The allies, including major members like Britain and France, emphasized their intervention would come post-hostilities.

President Trump, however, maintains that the U.S. military will block any Iranian ships attempting to access or depart from Iranian ports. The blockade follows weeks of conflict, and NATO allies are determined not to be pulled into the fray, despite considerable pressure and Trump's threats to withdraw U.S. military support.

European nations are moving forward to form a multinational initiative for securing the Strait of Hormuz once peace is restored. A potential mission, separate from the opposing forces, aims to protect shipping routes and will be discussed at upcoming international meetings, potentially involving around 30 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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