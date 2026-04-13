Tamil Nadu CM Accuses Centre of Secretive Political Agenda

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of clandestinely advancing a delimitation process. Stalin alleged that this move could spell a substantial shift in India's political dynamics without clear communication or consideration of state governments and opposition parties.

Addressing a political rally, Stalin raised concerns about a potential imbalance between the northern and southern states if delimitation goes forward. According to the Chief Minister, the proposal lacks transparency, with the Centre failing to detail the constitutional amendments it proposes to enact.

Stalin emphasized that the initiative could muffle the voice of southern states in Parliament, increasing the disparity in Lok Sabha seats. He also cited former AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa's opposition to central policies that seemed detrimental to Tamil Nadu, and criticized the current AIADMK leadership for its passive stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)