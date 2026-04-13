Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump drew widespread criticism after posting an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure on his Truth Social platform. The image, which portrayed Trump in a white robe with healing hands, was posted Sunday and later deleted on Monday following backlash from some of his religious conservative supporters.

The controversy emerged amidst Trump's feud with Pope Leo, who has been vocal in criticizing the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. The pope's denunciation of "neocolonial" powers was perceived as a critique of Trump's administration, exacerbating their diplomatic tensions.

Though Trump defended the image as portraying him as a doctor, calling accusations of blasphemy "fake news," many Christian voters expressed disapproval. Critics noted the depiction's potential to alienate religious supporters, posing a pivotal challenge to Trump's relationship with the religious right as he maintains his political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)