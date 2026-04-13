Left Menu

Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump faced backlash after posting an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure. The post, later deleted, angered religious conservatives and fueled tensions with Pope Leo amid ongoing debates about U.S. foreign policies and religious influences in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:03 IST
Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump drew widespread criticism after posting an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure on his Truth Social platform. The image, which portrayed Trump in a white robe with healing hands, was posted Sunday and later deleted on Monday following backlash from some of his religious conservative supporters.

The controversy emerged amidst Trump's feud with Pope Leo, who has been vocal in criticizing the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. The pope's denunciation of "neocolonial" powers was perceived as a critique of Trump's administration, exacerbating their diplomatic tensions.

Though Trump defended the image as portraying him as a doctor, calling accusations of blasphemy "fake news," many Christian voters expressed disapproval. Critics noted the depiction's potential to alienate religious supporters, posing a pivotal challenge to Trump's relationship with the religious right as he maintains his political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as U.S. Enforces Blockade on Iranian Ports

Tensions Rise as U.S. Enforces Blockade on Iranian Ports

 Global
2
Tensions Surge: US Blockades Iran, Ceasefire Talks Falter

Tensions Surge: US Blockades Iran, Ceasefire Talks Falter

 United States
3
Taming the Flames: Noida's Police Control Unrest and Restore Order

Taming the Flames: Noida's Police Control Unrest and Restore Order

 India
4
Anthropic's Frontier AI Model Mythos Sparks Controversy with Government

Anthropic's Frontier AI Model Mythos Sparks Controversy with Government

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026