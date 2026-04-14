Italian PM Backs Pope Leo Amid Criticism from Trump

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has extended her support to Pope Leo after he faced criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. The remarks come in the wake of a recent political-religious clash that has garnered significant attention.

Addressing journalists in Verona, Meloni, who is perceived to be aligned closely with Trump, expressed her disapproval of the expectation that religious leaders should conform to political mandates. Her strong stance emphasizes the importance of independence in religious guidance.

Speaking at a conference dedicated to the wine industry, Meloni used the platform to vocalize her disagreement with political pressures on religious figures, underscoring her commitment to religious freedom and autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)