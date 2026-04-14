Political Tempest: Minister Nishad Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Criticism
Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad defended RSS against Rahul Gandhi's allegations, citing its role in aiding during crises. Nishad criticized Gandhi and the Congress while condemning violent protests in Noida. He also rebuffed Gandhi's comments on Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's alleged corruption.
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In a political exchange, Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad responded sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the RSS, stating that unlike its critics, the organization actively aids people in times of need. This rebuttal came in light of Gandhi's remarks during his West Bengal campaign.
Gandhi had accused the RSS and BJP of fostering 'hate-filled thinking' that undermines the Constitution, also criticizing the ruling TMC for failing to deliver job promises. Nishad countered, asserting that such statements are often made when individuals are out of power.
Meanwhile, concerning Rahul Gandhi's denunciation of Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the 'most corrupt', Nishad responded that Sarma's standing has only shifted in the Congress's view post-alignment with the NDA. Moreover, he condemned the violent protests over wage hikes in Noida, asserting government support for the workers against Akhilesh Yadav's criticisms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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