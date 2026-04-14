High-Stakes Dialogues in Islamabad: A U.S.-Iran Negotiation Chronicle

After a tense night in Islamabad, top-level talks between Iranian and U.S. officials ended without resolution, though dialogue remains open. Participants came close to resolving conflicts relating to the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear ambitions.

This marked the highest-level meeting between the nations since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, facilitated by Pakistani mediators at the Serena Hotel. Various strategic issues were discussed, but mutual distrust persisted.

Despite a lack of breakthrough, U.S. President Trump indicated Iran's willingness to negotiate, reaffirming the complexity and urgency of these diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)