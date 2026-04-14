Mother Fights Back: Defamation Battle Heats Up in Assam Election

Amid the heated electoral battle in Assam, a complaint has been lodged with the National Commission for Women against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sujata Gurung Chowdhury accused him of making defamatory and baseless statements aimed at discrediting her and her daughter, Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate Kunki Chowdhury.

The senior Chowdhury alleges Sarma incited people through fake propaganda, politically targeting her daughter by spreading misinformation during the campaign. The allegations stem from Sarma's claims about their supposed beef consumption, accompanied by related social media posts.

These statements, Chowdhury contends, were made to tarnish her reputation, leading to online harassment and privacy violations. She seeks legal action against Sarma and the removal of manipulated content from social media. The controversy centers on the Guwahati Central constituency, where Kunki Chowdhury is a debutant candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)