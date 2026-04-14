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Mother Fights Back: Defamation Battle Heats Up in Assam Election

Sujata Gurung Chowdhury filed a complaint against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly making false statements to defame her and her daughter, AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury, during election campaigns. The complaint accuses Sarma of inciting people with misinformation and demands legal action and protection of privacy rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:39 IST
Mother Fights Back: Defamation Battle Heats Up in Assam Election
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Amid the heated electoral battle in Assam, a complaint has been lodged with the National Commission for Women against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sujata Gurung Chowdhury accused him of making defamatory and baseless statements aimed at discrediting her and her daughter, Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate Kunki Chowdhury.

The senior Chowdhury alleges Sarma incited people through fake propaganda, politically targeting her daughter by spreading misinformation during the campaign. The allegations stem from Sarma's claims about their supposed beef consumption, accompanied by related social media posts.

These statements, Chowdhury contends, were made to tarnish her reputation, leading to online harassment and privacy violations. She seeks legal action against Sarma and the removal of manipulated content from social media. The controversy centers on the Guwahati Central constituency, where Kunki Chowdhury is a debutant candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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