Political Controversy: Congress Faces Backlash Over Insulting Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a sharp criticism of the Congress, accusing its leaders of repeatedly making 'insulting' comments towards individuals from Gujarat and other regions. The controversy began with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial 'illiterates' remark, which was followed by Kanhaiya Kumar's 'infiltrators' comment directed at Gujaratis and Assamese people.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted this trend, alleging that the Congress views derogatory language as emblematic of its identity. Poonawalla accused the Congress of instigating division among Indians based on regional and communal lines, a tactic exacerbated in response to electoral defeats and opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP also called into question the stance of Congress allies and state units on these remarks, particularly after a statement in Assam reignited the debate. Following criticism, Kharge expressed regret about his earlier comments in an attempt to mitigate backlash. The issue continues to fuel political tensions, with both sides accusing the other of fostering division.

(With inputs from agencies.)