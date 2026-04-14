Revitalizing Congress: Himachal's Strategic Leap Towards 2027 Elections

The Himachal Pradesh Congress is ramping up preparations for the 2027 state elections with strategic shifts, announced by state party chief Vinay Kumar on Tuesday. The party aims to rejuvenate its ranks through a newly formed organizational structure.

Key initiatives include a training camp for district party presidents from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, scheduled in April. Former party president Rahul Gandhi will be engaging with attendees, providing insights and motivation to invigorate party workers.

Kumar emphasized strengthening local levels by appointing Block Congress Presidents across the state. He declared confidence in contesting panchayati raj institutions and municipal corporations' elections and criticized the BJP for fragmentation, asserting the Congress's unified stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)